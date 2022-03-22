ALERT DAY: severe storm threat Tuesday across Mississippi

ALERT DAY TUESDAY: A potent storm system will move into the area through the day Tuesday, bringing a risk for strong to severe storms and heavy rain that could lead to flash flooding. Expect the storm threat to increase through late morning, continuing through the afternoon & early evening. All hazards of strong winds, hail and a few tornadoes – some of which could be strong given the ingredients at play. Heavy rain of 2-5″ will be possible that could lead to flooding concerns. Outside of storms today, expect warm, windy conditions – gusts up to 40 mph possible and highs in the 70s. We encourage heightened weather awareness through Tuesday – conditions will improve overnight as cooler air begins to filter in through mid-late week.

WEDNESDAY: As the storm system begins to pull away from central and southwest Mississippi – expect a gradual improvement in conditions through the day. Brisk westerly breezes will flow in behind the low pressure, helping to usher in the cooler air. Morning 40s will only manage the lower to middle 60s by afternoon amid partly sunny skies north; mostly sunny south. Skies will eventually clear with lows falling back to the upper 30s and lower 40s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: A quiet pattern featuring mostly sunny skies, seasonably cool air will continue through much of the week ahead. Highs Thursday will be in the middle 60s; upper 60s return Friday with highs nearing 70 by the weekend. Our next appreciable chances for rain will hold off until mid-next week.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

