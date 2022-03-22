2 dead after fatal crash in Jefferson Co.

JEFFERSON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a crash on Highway 552 in Jefferson County on Tuesday.

A 2011 Dodge Pickup driven by 23-year-old Jarrius Gillespie of Columbus, and a 2011 Nissan SUV driven by 20-year-old Alicia Triplett of Diberville, traveled west on Highway 552 when the Dodge collided with the Nissan.

Gillespie and his passenger, 20-year-old Jaeda Anthony of Southaven, Miss., received fatal injuries from the crash and were pronounced dead on the scene.

This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

