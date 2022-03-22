Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
WLBT Puppy Mania
Advertisement

2 dead after fatal crash in Jefferson Co.

A 2011 Dodge Pickup driven by 23-year-old Jarrius Gillespie of Columbus, Miss., and a 2011...
A 2011 Dodge Pickup driven by 23-year-old Jarrius Gillespie of Columbus, Miss., and a 2011 Nissan SUV driven by 20-year-old Alicia Triplett of Diberville, Miss., traveled west on Highway 552 when the Dodge collided with the Nissan.(MGN)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a crash on Highway 552 in Jefferson County on Tuesday.

A 2011 Dodge Pickup driven by 23-year-old Jarrius Gillespie of Columbus, and a 2011 Nissan SUV driven by 20-year-old Alicia Triplett of Diberville, traveled west on Highway 552 when the Dodge collided with the Nissan.

Gillespie and his passenger, 20-year-old Jaeda Anthony of Southaven, Miss., received fatal injuries from the crash and were pronounced dead on the scene.

This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LIST: Schools closed, virtual Tuesday due to severe weather
Woman killed after vehicle drives off I-55 and overturns
The wreckage of a crash between a school bus and a car.
3 students, 2 others taken to hospital after bus crash
Vicksburg police officer ‘non-responsive’ after two-vehicle crash near Clay Street
‘I’m still scared:’ Eleven-year-old Jackson resident shaken up after bullet goes through godmother’s window

Latest News

Mississippi educators discuss current teacher pay raise legislation
Teacher pay raise bill passes, heads to governor
First Alert Forecast
ALERT DAY: severe storm threat Tuesday across Mississippi
Tuesday brings us a chance for strong to severe storms where all severe weather mods are...
LIVE: See active watches, warnings in Mississippi
Library systems closing early due to inclement weather