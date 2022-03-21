Woman killed after vehicle drives off I-55 and overturns

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman died Monday morning when a vehicle drove off the interstate. It happened around 9:15 on I-55 in Hinds County.

That’s when a 2007 Saturn Ion, which was driven by Jerry Hammond, 44, of Magee ran off the road and overturned.

Gigi Love, 42, of Brookhaven received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hammond was taken to UMMC with unknown injuries.

