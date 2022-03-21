Why garbage rates in Rankin Co. increase April 1

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - People in Rankin County will soon pay more for garbage pickup.

That’s because Waste Management is raising the cost of its services to the county.

After the county requested bids for services from companies last year, Waste Management was the sole applicant. Waste Management already held the previous bid, but the law limits the length of contracts. And the company increased rates in its new proposal to Rankin County.

“The new rates charged by Waste Management under the new contract are significantly higher than the rates charged under the old contract,” Craig Slay said, board attorney for Rankin County Board of Supervisors.

Rankin County was paying Waste Management $11.16 per household per month to collect garbage and $21.30 per ton for disposal under the old contract. Under the new contract, Rankin County is paying Waste Management $16.90 per household to collect garbage and $23.50 per ton for disposal.

That means most people will pay $8.33 more each month. Older and disabled people, who have discounted services right now will pay more after April - averaging an additional $11.67 monthly.

Slay said the increase could be due to multiple factors, including the continuing pandemic situation and the inflationary pressures endemic in the national and local economy, such as inflation affecting fuel, prevailing labor wages, equipment, and supplies.

Since October, the county had also been trying to pay additional costs but could no longer cover the shortfall.

