Mayor discusses severe weather, public safety in weekly briefing

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - In Tuesday’s weekly press briefing, mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba covered the latest city issues.

Lumumba began the press conference encouraging is expected to cover severe weather expected to hit Central Mississippi on Tuesday, March 22.

“Have a disaster kit ready and fill it with supplies that can last at least 72 hours,” the mayor said. “If there are barricades up, they are there for your safety. Please do not navigate around them. They are there for your safety.”

The mayor also discussed the growing concern about the new Omicron BA.2 COVID-19 variant.

The mayor said we only have a 57% vaccination rate with a 34% boosted rate which is why he urged everyone to remain cautious against COVID-19.

“We want to make certain that those who are most vulnerable mind the recommendations put out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. We’re still dealing with a deadly pandemic that people should be aware of,” Lumumba said.

Mayor Lumumba also talked about the nearly $1 million grant from the National League of Cities that the city is expected to receive to focus on community safety.

“The city has some very robust plans. We are anticipating creating an office - we’re debating over the name between an Office of Integrated Public Safety and Trauma Recovery, or it will be titled The Office of Violence Prevention and Trauma Recovery. We have seed money that will help us start this office and will be looking to partner with CEOs and businesses around the city,” the mayor said.

