Vicksburg police officer ‘non-responsive’ after two-vehicle crash near Clay Street

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 11:24 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A Vicksburg police officer was involved in a two-vehicle crash on Sunday.

Vicksburg Police Department says the crash occurred on Mission 66 near Clay Street. According to authorities, one officer was on foot pursuing a suspect while another officer was in his vehicle with his emergency lights activated.

As the officer’s vehicle exited a Mcdonald’s, it collided with a northbound Chevrolet Silverado. Authorities say both occupants were transported to Merit Health in Vicksburg.

Officials say the officer was breathing but was non-responsive. The driver of the Chevrolet Silverado suffered minor injuries.

