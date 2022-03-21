Vicksburg police officer ‘non-responsive’ after two-vehicle crash near Clay Street

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A Vicksburg police officer was involved in a two-vehicle crash on Sunday.

Vicksburg Police Department says the crash occurred on Mission 66 near Clay Street. According to authorities, one officer was on foot pursuing a suspect while another officer was in his vehicle with his emergency lights activated.

As the officer’s vehicle exited a Mcdonald’s, it collided with a northbound Chevrolet Silverado. Authorities say both occupants were transported to Merit Health in Vicksburg.

Officials say the officer was breathing but was non-responsive. The driver of the Chevrolet Silverado suffered minor injuries.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.