Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
WLBT Puppy Mania
Advertisement

Starting March 22nd: Free classes for grandparents raising grandchildren

This free program includes 9-weeks of sessions for grandparents raising grandchildren....
This free program includes 9-weeks of sessions for grandparents raising grandchildren. Organizers promise fun and engaging learning experiences. Call Jeannie Herrin at 228-241-1837 to reserve your spot.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 7:38 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Two coast community organizations are showing support for grandparents raising grandchildren, and it’s all free.

Jeannie Herrin and RoShanda Culberson joined us on Good Morning Mississippi Monday with details on a 9-week program called “Grandparents Raising Grandchildren.” It’s organized by Southern Mississippi Planning and Development District and the Harrison County Advocacy Center.

Organizers promise fun and engaging learning experiences. And in the end, your Caregiver Support Coordinator will help develop an individualized support plan based on the needs of your family for continual support.

The program dates are:

  • March 22, 30
  • April 6, 20, 27
  • May 4, 11, 18
  • June 8

To reserve your spot, call Jeannie Herrin at 228-241-1837 or RoShanda Culberson at 228-868-2311.

Grandparents Raising Grandchildren..........interactive education series presented by Harrison County Advocacy Center...

Posted by Harrison County Advocacy Center on Monday, January 31, 2022

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JPD investigating business burglary on Congress Street in Jackson
Vicksburg police officer ‘non-responsive’ after two-vehicle crash near Clay Street
‘I’m still scared:’ Eleven-year-old Jackson resident shaken up after bullet goes through godmother’s window
Employee dies from injuries after industrial accident in Vicksburg
Announced in 2019, the KISS-themed casino Rock and Brews is slated to include a 3,000 seat...
Plans for KISS-themed Rock and Brews casino in Biloxi moving forward

Latest News

The average bill will increase by about $8 a month, but seniors will see a bigger hike. (Photo...
Why garbage rates in Rankin Co. increase April 1
Social workers hailed as heroes at honors brunch
Social workers hailed as heroes at honors brunch
A week ago, they were living in horrific conditions inside a Pass Christian home. Now, the...
First group of dogs seized from Pass Christian home now available for adoption
Darian "Dee" Holt, teacher
Teacher turns ‘Apple Fried Apple’ misnomer into non-profit organization
The Diamondhead City Council presented a special proclamation on behalf of 101-year-old Robert...
Diamondhead honors 101-year-old World War II veteran, Purple Heart recipient