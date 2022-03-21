JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mimosas, jazz music and lots of laughter filled the Rickhouse by the Manship in Jackson on Sunday, as dozens of social workers gathered to celebrate the industry.

National Social Work Month, observed throughout March, uplifts the social workers of our country and recognizes their contributions.

The event, hosted by a networking organization called The Social Work Group, fashioned awards after the theme, “Our time, our way, let’s celebrate!”

“We just wanna thank you,” organizer Candace Riddley, who runs The Social Work Group, said.

Jackson State University Professor Dr. Isaiah Marshall energized social workers to continue fighting for the welfare of others and to ensure social workers don’t neglect themselves.

“We don’t want you to become burned out,” Marshall said. “You must remember to take care of yourself too while helping others.”

Social workers hailed as heroes at honors brunch (The Social Work Group)

Here are the individuals awarded :

Linda West, 2022 Trailblazer Award

West recently retired from Mississippi Families for Kids, where she served as executive director for the last 28 years, guiding and assisting the organization in making strides in its growth and development.

Cassandra Welchlin, 2022 Change Agent Award

Welchlin is a social worker and executive director of Mississippi Black Women’s Roundtable, a non-profit organization committed to advancing the economic security of women, empowering women to develop leadership skills, and civically engaging and occupying seats at the tables where policies impacting their lives are made in Mississippi.

Sha’Meika Davis, 2022 Rising Star Award

Davis is a licensed, certified social worker and co-owner of Davis Therapeutic Services, LLC, a faith-based agency that provides counseling, learning approaches, training, and various therapeutic services.

Shalonda Carlisle, 2022 Passion Award

Carlisle is a licensed, certified social worker and is the owner of Carlisle Consulting & Counseling Services, LLC, a therapeutic and consultative agency that provides therapy, evaluation, psychoeducation, and professional development services.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.