Remembering Brent Renaud

Mid-south Journalist Killed in Ukraine
Remembering Arkansas journalist killed in Ukraine
Remembering Arkansas journalist killed in Ukraine
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s been one week since mid-south native and award-winning journalist Brent Renaud was killed outside of Kyiv.

Christopher Crane, longtime friend of Renaud, says the death is still something he hasn’t fully comprehended.

“He didn’t deserve to die that way,” Crane said. “He wasn’t carrying a gun. He was carrying a camera.”

Graham Gordy, another longtime friend, is also coming to terms with the reality of Renaud’s death. However, Gordy says his friend was no stranger to danger zones and was always using talents to give a voice to the voiceless.

“He was always willing to sacrifice everything else in his life to do the right thing. What is more holy and beautiful than that?” Crane said.

Crane says his friend’s will be remembered for being a true warrior for truth and justice.

“He told the stories of humans better than anybody who’s ever done it before. That will be his legacy,” Crane said.

