Monday Night Weather Forecast

By Dave Roberts
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An alert day is in effect for Tuesday.  Thunderstorms are likely to develop by late Tuesday morning, after 9am,  and should sweep across the area during the afternoon and exit the region by evening or around 7pm.  Wind damage, tornadoes, hail and lightning are possible.  We are under a moderate risk for severe weather, which is considered a level 4 and a level 5 is the highest, but currently not issued for our area.  The storm prediction center issues these categories.  Lows tonight will be in the 60s.  Highs tomorrow will be in the 70s.  Weather conditions will improve Wednesday through this weekend with daily sunshine and highs in the 60s and 70s and lows in the 40s and 50s.  No severe weather is expected after Tuesday for the rest of the week.  Average high is 71 and the average low is 48 this time of year.  Sunrise is 7:01am and the sunset is 7:13pm.   Southeast wind at 15mph with gusts to 30mph tonight and Tuesday will be southeast at 20mph with gusts to 40mph, but higher in thunderstorms.  A wind advisory and flood watch are in effect for our area.

WLBT at 4p - clipped version
