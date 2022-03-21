Miss. rookie finishes 2nd in PGA Tour event

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi native Davis Riley came up just short of his first career PGA Tour victory this weekend.

Riley made it to a playoff with Sam Burns, who nudged him out to take home the trophy at the 2022 Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida.

Riley, from Hattiesburg, is still a rookie on the PGA scene and held a lead before just one disastrous hole derailed his performance.

The only triple bogey on No. 5 this week.



Davis Riley entered the hole with a 2-shot lead and leaves it trailing by one. pic.twitter.com/8KFqsC5NGN — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 20, 2022

But Riley bounced back in a big way, unrattled by the mistake.

The 25-year-old followed with one of the best shots of the day to help send things into a playoff.

Closest of the day 💥



Clutch from @DavisRiley68 to tie the lead heading to 18. pic.twitter.com/8MDR96nDab — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 20, 2022

The second place finish earned Riley a $850,200 payout.

Mississippi golf fans should keep an eye on this star in the making who is sure to get even better with age.

