Man gets 3 life sentences for deadly 2016 pawn shop shooting in Hinds County

Joshua Garcia (Photo source: Geary County Sheriff’s Department)
By Howard Ballou
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Biloxi man received three life sentences in US District Court Monday for shooting a firearm during a robbery that killed three people in Jackson.

Court documents show Joshua Michael Garcia, 42, and co-defendant Jamison Layne Townsend went to Bill’s Coin and Jewelry on December 17, 2016 to rob the business with a gun.

Garcia shot and killed the owner and two co-workers. He and Townsend emptied the display cases of watches, rings, necklaces, bracelets, coins and other items.

Later that day, Garcia and Townsend pawned five items at a Mobile, Alabama pawn shop that were stolen from Bill’s.

The pair was later arrested in Kansas after outrunning a Tennessee state trooper.

