LIST: Schools closed, virtual Tuesday due to severe weather

(PxHere)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Tuesday is an Alert Day as a strong storm system is expected to move into Central Mississippi Tuesday bringing heavy rain that could lead to flash flooding.

The storm threat is expected to increase through the ladder part of the morning, continuing through the afternoon and evening.

All hazards of strong winds, hail, and a few tornadoes are possible.

As a result, several schools have closed canceled classes or opted to go virtual.

Here’s the latest list of school changes for Tuesday, March 22:

  • Lawrence Co. School District will be virtual
  • Park Place Christian Academy and Crusader Care will be closed
  • Smith County School District will be closed

