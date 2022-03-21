LIST: Schools closed, virtual Tuesday due to severe weather

HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Tuesday is an Alert Day as a strong storm system is expected to move into Central Mississippi Tuesday bringing heavy rain that could lead to flash flooding.

The storm threat is expected to increase through the ladder part of the morning, continuing through the afternoon and evening.

All hazards of strong winds, hail, and a few tornadoes are possible.

As a result, several schools have closed canceled classes or opted to go virtual.

Here’s the latest list of school changes for Tuesday, March 22:

Lawrence Co. School District will be virtual

Park Place Christian Academy and Crusader Care will be closed

Smith County School District will be closed

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.