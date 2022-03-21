Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Lawrence Co. School District to go virtual Tuesday due to severe weather threat

(Kelly Sikkema | Unsplash)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWRENCE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Lawrence County School District is expected to go virtual Tuesday, March 22, due to the forecasted severe weather.

Tuesday is expected to be an Alert Day, with moderate and enhanced risks for severe thunderstorms and the potential for tornadoes.

“Out of safety concerns for all, students and staff should not report to school campuses or offices tomorrow,” the district wrote. “In the event widespread power outages prohibit virtual instruction, it may be necessary to make up this day at a later date.”

On-campus classes and regular office hours are expected to resume Wednesday, March 23.

