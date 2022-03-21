Connect. Shop. Support Local.
JSU, Regions Bank partner to deliver personalized debit card to showcase Tiger pride

(Jackson State University)
By Jordon Gray
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -Jackson State University and Regions Bank have partnered to deliver a personalized debit card for fans to showcase their Tiger pride.

The university announced the partnership on its website.

“Establishing partnerships with financial institutions and developing affinity cards/debit cards has been a work in progress for the Auxiliary Enterprises team. We are committed to enhancing the brand recognition of Jackson State University,” said Kamesha Hill, executive director of Auxiliary Enterprises at Jackson State University.

Kamesha Hill says that their goal is to support JSU by implementing three objectives: protection, promotion, and profit.

The JSU card can be used with all Regions Bank personal checking accounts as well as checking accounts for students.

The debit card is available exclusively to Regions’ customers, and existing customers can order the card by calling 1-800-734-4667 or by going to regions.com/yourpixstudio.

“Regions has a proud history of supporting JSU and other HBCUs in our footprint, providing financial education and supporting student and alumni engagement and athletics,” says Abbas Merchant, head of corporate marketing. “We’re excited to expand our relationship by offering fans and supporters of JSU a uniquely branded debit card.”

