‘I’m still scared:’ Eleven-year-old Jackson resident shaken up after bullet goes through godmother’s window

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After another violent week in the Capital City, one Jackson City Councilman held his second crime summit so far this week to help find ways to make the community safer.

Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes hosted Sunday’s summit at Lil Lonnie park.

It follows 29 killings in the city so far this year, with the four most recent happening over the course of just 24 hours.

Some Jackson residents used the summit as an opportunity to speak about violence in their neighborhoods.

Eleven-year-old Naisia Bibbins lives in West Jackson.

She was inside her godmother’s house with a friend on Saturday night when a bullet came through one of the windows.

“I’m still scared because eventually, they’re going to come back,” Bibbins said. “My god mama said this is the second time this has happened this weekend, so they’re eventually going to come back.”

That same bullet went through an entire other house before going through her godmother’s home.

“I had to go to my dad’s house, and my friend had to go home because she didn’t feel safe,” Bibbins said.

Geneva Johnson lives on the same street as Bibbins and said senseless shootings happen in the neighborhood a lot.

“I hate to see Friday, Saturday, and Sunday come because that’s when most of the shootings come around,” Johnson said.

She said a lot of young people are contributing to the violence.

“We have a new crowd here. The older crowd has passed away, leaving about three seniors, including myself. [The youth] are constantly shooting,” she said.

Christian Vance, JPD’s newest Precinct 3 Commander and cousin of the late Hinds County Sheriff Lee Vance, heard Johnson’s concerns at Sunday’s crime summit.

Vance said he plans to make the precinct safe again by implementing community policing strategies.

“There’s no line between us. We have to stay together and let nothing separate us,” Vance said. “It’s not crime, and the police, and citizens. The police and citizens stand as one against crime.”

Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes also has plans for cutting down on violence.

He’s calling for overtime pay for police officers and sheriff’s deputies to increase law enforcement presence.

“People are living in all kinds of fear. They’re living with all kinds of danger,” he said. “If we can get money for the police department and the sheriff’s deputies, you can make these neighborhoods safe.”

Stokes said his overtime pay initiative will be added as an item on the City Council agenda.

