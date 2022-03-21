First Alert Forecast: warm, quiet Monday; storm threat emerges Tuesday

MONDAY: Kicking off the new work and school week quietly as high pressure quickly shifts eastward. Clouds will gradually increase as moisture begins to lift into central and southwest Mississippi, but we’ll remain mainly dry. Expect highs in the 70s with southerly breezes kicking in through the day. A few showers and storms could make their way across the Mississippi River overnight, but most will remain dry as lows drop into the 60s.

ALERT DAY TUESDAY: A potent storm system will move into the area through the day Tuesday, bringing a risk for strong to severe storms and heavy rain that could lead to flash flooding. Expect the storm threat to increase through late morning, continuing through the afternoon & evening. All hazards of strong winds, hail and a few tornadoes – some of which could be strong are possible, given the ingredients at play. Heavy rain of 2-5″ will be possible that could lead to flooding concerns. We encourage heightened weather awareness through Tuesday – conditions will improve overnight as cooler air begins to filter in through mid-late week.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Post-severe weather threat, expect brighter skies and cooler temperatures to head through the remainder of the week. Highs Wednesday and Thursday will be in the lower to middle 60s; upper 60s and lower 70s return by Friday and into the weekend.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

