Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
WLBT Puppy Mania
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: warm, quiet Monday; storm threat emerges Tuesday

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 4:32 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONDAY: Kicking off the new work and school week quietly as high pressure quickly shifts eastward. Clouds will gradually increase as moisture begins to lift into central and southwest Mississippi, but we’ll remain mainly dry. Expect highs in the 70s with southerly breezes kicking in through the day. A few showers and storms could make their way across the Mississippi River overnight, but most will remain dry as lows drop into the 60s.

ALERT DAY TUESDAY: A potent storm system will move into the area through the day Tuesday, bringing a risk for strong to severe storms and heavy rain that could lead to flash flooding. Expect the storm threat to increase through late morning, continuing through the afternoon & evening. All hazards of strong winds, hail and a few tornadoes – some of which could be strong are possible, given the ingredients at play. Heavy rain of 2-5″ will be possible that could lead to flooding concerns. We encourage heightened weather awareness through Tuesday – conditions will improve overnight as cooler air begins to filter in through mid-late week.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Post-severe weather threat, expect brighter skies and cooler temperatures to head through the remainder of the week. Highs Wednesday and Thursday will be in the lower to middle 60s; upper 60s and lower 70s return by Friday and into the weekend.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Announced in 2019, the KISS-themed casino Rock and Brews is slated to include a 3,000 seat...
Plans for KISS-themed Rock and Brews casino in Biloxi moving forward
Hundreds come out to enjoy Shaggy’s Rez Fest
Hundreds come out to enjoy music and crawfish at Shaggy’s Rez Fest
JPD investigating business burglary on Congress Street in Jackson
The body of an unknown male was pulled out of the Mississippi River near downtown New Orleans,...
Body of unknown male pulled from Mississippi River near downtown New Orleans
Employee dies from injuries after industrial accident in Vicksburg

Latest News

Alert Day on Tuesday
First Alert Forecast: mostly quiet on Monday before severe weather threat arrives Tuesday
Alert Day on Tuesday.
Peyton's Sunday Evening Forecast
Nice weather in store for our first day of Spring! Sunny and mostly clear skies with Highs...
First Alert Forecast: Nice conditions in store for our first day of Spring, but severe storms on the way for our Tuesday as we have made the day an Alert Day!
Alert Day for our Tuesday as severe weather threat continues to increase. Moderate Risk has...
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast