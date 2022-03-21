First Alert Forecast: Calm conditions on this Monday with cloudy skies. But we are under an ALERT DAY for Tuesday as we see a great chance for severe weather

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Good Afternoon! We are seeing cloudy conditions in for us today ahead of the front. Monday, Highs are expected to be in the upper 70s. Monday night, Lows falling to the low 60s by the night.

Moderate Risk for Severe Weather on Tuesday as we see a greater chance for Tornadoes to our Central and Southwestern counties! (WLBT)

Tuesday, We are under an ALERT DAY. Tuesday brings us a chance of strong to severe thunderstorms, a day that we are watching due to the conditions of the atmosphere that could potentially hold a tornado or two.

Threat Tracker for Tuesday all storm modes likely! Tornadoes, Large Hail, Gusty Winds and Flash Flooding!

Highs on Tuesday mid-70s with Lows falling to the upper 40s. We see a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Wednesday, we see partly sunny conditions with Highs falling to the low 60s. Lows fall to the low 40s. Thursday and Friday Highs fall to the upper 60s, and lows fall to the low 40s. We see mostly sunny conditions for both days.

Saturday, our Highs return to the low 70s with mostly sunny conditions and clear skies. Lows still sitting in the low 40s during the night. Sunday Highs remain in the low 70s

Thank you for tuning in to WLBT First Alert Weather!

