Board of Supervisors approves $950K in road and bridge projects
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Smoother commutes will be coming to some drivers in Hinds County, after the board of supervisors authorized spending more than $955,000 to repave roads and replace a bridge.
Monday, the board voted to spend approximately $763,000 in American Rescue Plan Act dollars to mill and overlay several roadways throughout the county.
Supervisors also approved spending $192,950 to replace a bridge on Farr Road in District 2.
Many of the repaving projects are in Jackson, meaning the city will have to sign interlocal agreements allowing the work before construction can move forward.
Work will be done by a combination of in-house crews and private contractors.
Repaving projects include:
- Lake Trace Drive - $125,000
- Lelia Drive - $58,225
- Oaklawn Lane - $47,000
- River Thames Road - $110,306
- Briarwood Drive (from Ridgewood Road to Briarfield Drive) - $67,000
- Cynthia Road (from Highway 49 to West County Line Road) - $150,000
- Pine Ridge Drive (near North Clinton and Pocahontas) - $65,000
- Buck Lane (repaving and unstopping a cross drain) $50,000
- Twisted Oak Drive - $38,604
- Oak Grove Lane - $51,703
