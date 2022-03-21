Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
WLBT Puppy Mania
Advertisement

Board of Supervisors approves $950K in road and bridge projects

(WAFB)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Smoother commutes will be coming to some drivers in Hinds County, after the board of supervisors authorized spending more than $955,000 to repave roads and replace a bridge.

Monday, the board voted to spend approximately $763,000 in American Rescue Plan Act dollars to mill and overlay several roadways throughout the county.

Supervisors also approved spending $192,950 to replace a bridge on Farr Road in District 2.

Many of the repaving projects are in Jackson, meaning the city will have to sign interlocal agreements allowing the work before construction can move forward.

Work will be done by a combination of in-house crews and private contractors.

Repaving projects include:

  • Lake Trace Drive - $125,000
  • Lelia Drive - $58,225
  • Oaklawn Lane - $47,000
  • River Thames Road - $110,306
  • Briarwood Drive (from Ridgewood Road to Briarfield Drive) - $67,000
  • Cynthia Road (from Highway 49 to West County Line Road) - $150,000
  • Pine Ridge Drive (near North Clinton and Pocahontas) - $65,000
  • Buck Lane (repaving and unstopping a cross drain) $50,000
  • Twisted Oak Drive - $38,604
  • Oak Grove Lane - $51,703

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JPD investigating business burglary on Congress Street in Jackson
Vicksburg police officer ‘non-responsive’ after two-vehicle crash near Clay Street
Employee dies from injuries after industrial accident in Vicksburg
Announced in 2019, the KISS-themed casino Rock and Brews is slated to include a 3,000 seat...
Plans for KISS-themed Rock and Brews casino in Biloxi moving forward
Hundreds come out to enjoy Shaggy’s Rez Fest
Over 1k come out to enjoy music and crawfish at Shaggy’s Rez Fest

Latest News

Billy Ray Turner
Jury begins deliberations for Billy Ray Turner, charged with murdering Lorenzen Wright
Lawrence Co. School District to go virtual Tuesday due to severe weather threat
The average bill will increase by about $8 a month, but seniors will see a bigger hike. (Photo...
Why garbage rates in Rankin Co. increase April 1
Social workers hailed as heroes at honors brunch
Social workers hailed as heroes at honors brunch