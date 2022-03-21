Board declares third Monday in March as ‘Maggie Wade Day’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Hinds County Board of Supervisors has declared the third Monday of March as “Maggie Wade Day,” honoring the longtime reporter and anchor at WLBT.

“For over 40 years, she has come into our living rooms, our dining rooms, our homes, as an anchorwoman for WLBT... She has represented our city, our county, our state with great dignity and professionalism,” District 1 Supervisor Robert Graham said.

“She is one of the most loved, honored, and respected journalists in the state. That’s why I’m asking the board to honor her today.”

The motion was approved by the board unanimously.

Wade was presented with a framed copy of the resolution, as well as a plague and an “Above and Beyond” pin, which is awarded to citizens for going above and beyond in their service for the county.

She was also recognized by Jim Pollard, with American Medical Response. Remarks also were made by WLBT Vice President and General Manager Ted Fortenberry.

“This is truly a great, great honor from the county I grew up in,” Wade said.

She thanked the board for the honor and credited God for her success.

“I give God all the glory because I would be nothing without him,” she said. “There are many times we want to fix things, we want to make things better. Sometimes, that’s not in our power, but we keep trying.”

The honor comes as Wade celebrates more than 40 years at the station.

Fortenberry said there was no one more deserving of the honor, citing her positive attitude and her desire to serve others.

Wade said WLBT’s mission every day “is to serve people. To share their stories and that’s what it’s about,” she said. “It’s all about service, and that’s what we try to do every single day.”

