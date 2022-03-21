Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Average gas prices in Jackson fall 6.4 cents per gallon

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 7:49 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Average gasoline prices in Jackson have fallen 6.4 cents per gallon in the last week.

The average is down to $3.94 per gallon according to GasBuddy.

Prices in Jackson are 76.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.34/g higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Jackson was priced at $3.69 per gallon, while the most expensive was $4.21/g,

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 9.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.23 per gallon today.

You can find the cheapest gas prices in the area by visiting wlbt.com and clicking on the traffic tab.

