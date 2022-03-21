3 students, 2 others injured after bus crash
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson Public school bus was involved in a crash Monday.
The crash happened at the corner of University Boulevard and Silas Brown where the bus collided with a car.
Four students were on the bus at the time of the accident.
Three of those students, as well as both drivers, were taken to the hospital.
