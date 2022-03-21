3 students, 2 others injured after bus crash

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson Public school bus was involved in a crash Monday.

The crash happened at the corner of University Boulevard and Silas Brown where the bus collided with a car.

Four students were on the bus at the time of the accident.

Three of those students, as well as both drivers, were taken to the hospital.

The wreckage of a crash between a school bus and a car. (WLBT)

