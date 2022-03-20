Teen charged after two people shot outside Biloxi bar

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A 19-year-old man from Soso, Mississippi is charged in connection with an early morning shooting that injured two people outside a downtown Biloxi bar. It happened around 3 a.m. Sunday in a parking lot near Martinis bar on Howard Avenue.

Witnesses told WLOX News that one person was shot at least three times. Our news crew was on the scene shortly after the shots rang out, and we spoke to an Uber driver who was there as it all happened. He said he heard at least five shots, and described the scene as chaotic.

A gray Chevy Malibu near the bar was covered in crime scene tape, as was an area across the street from the bar. That vehicle was eventually towed from the scene. Witnesses told investigators the driver was the person who fired shots.

Investigators identified Richard F. Sims, 19, as the driver and took him into custody. Sims is charged with two counts of aggravated assault, and is being held on a $200,000 bond.

Richard F. Sims is charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault following a shooting in Biloxi. (Biloxi Police Dept.)

The man and woman hit by the gunfire were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Officials would only say their injuries weren’t life-threatening.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Biloxi Police Department Criminal Investigation Division (228) 435-6112, Biloxi Police Department Dispatch (228) 392-0641, Biloxi Police Criminal Intelligence Unit by emailing ciu@biloxi.ms.us

Or you may contact Mississippi Crime Stoppers at (877) 787-5898, or submit a tip online at mscoastcrimestoppers.com

