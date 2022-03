STARKVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi State has named Chris Jans as the head coach of Mississippi State men’s basketball.

𝙅𝘼𝙉𝙎 𝙏𝙃𝙀 𝙈𝘼𝙉@coachchrisjans has been named the Head Coach of Mississippi State Men's Basketball!



📰 » https://t.co/b1KMLHN1UT #HailState🐶 pic.twitter.com/9PHr6n2Hrd — Mississippi State MBK (@HailStateMBK) March 20, 2022

Jans coached five seasons at New Mexico State where he guided the Aggies to a 122-32 record, and three trips to the NCAA Tournament.

