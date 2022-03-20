Man arrested, charged in connection to business burglary on Congress Street in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department arrested a man in connection to a business burglary that occurred in Jackson around 12:30 a.m. on March 18.

The information comes from JPD Spokesperson Sam Brown.

According to Spokesperson Brown, Lance Moberg broke into and ransacked offices inside the Capital Towers building on 125 South Congress Street.

Moberg has been charged with two counts of business burglary.

