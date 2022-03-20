Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
WLBT Puppy Mania
Advertisement

Justice Thomas hospitalized with infection, high court says

FILE - Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas listens as President Donald Trump speaks before...
FILE - Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas listens as President Donald Trump speaks before administering the Constitutional Oath to Amy Coney Barrett on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Justice Clarence Thomas has been hospitalized because of an infection, the Supreme Court said Sunday.

Thomas, 73, has been at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C., since Friday after experiencing “flu-like symptoms,” the court said in a statement.

The court offered no explanation for why it waited two days to disclose that the justice was in the hospital.

It also provided no additional details about the infection, but said Thomas is being treated with antibiotics and his symptoms are abating.

He could released in the next couple of days, the court said.

The Supreme Court is meeting this week to hear arguments in four cases. Thomas plans to participate in the cases even if he misses the arguments, the court said.

Thomas has been on the court since 1991.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Overturned 18 wheeler on County Line Road
Overturned 18-wheeler causes temporary road closures
Doctor discusses potential health hazards of permanent daylight saving time
Doctor discusses potential health hazards of permanent daylight saving time
The body of an unknown male was pulled out of the Mississippi River near downtown New Orleans,...
Body of unknown male pulled from Mississippi River near downtown New Orleans
Announced in 2019, the KISS-themed casino Rock and Brews is slated to include a 3,000 seat...
Plans for KISS-themed Rock and Brews casino in Biloxi moving forward
Brian Edward Davis, 49, is charged with felony child abuse/abandonment of a child younger than 6.
Investigators say child found in PRC field was abandoned by father

Latest News

Employee dies from injuries after industrial accident in Vicksburg
Rep. Don Young’s body returns to Washington
Rep. Don Young’s body returns to Washington
JPD investigating business burglary on Congress Street in Jackson
Police in Arkansas say at least one person has been killed and 20 people wounded in a shooting...
Gunfire at Arkansas car show leaves 1 dead, 27 wounded