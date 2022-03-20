JPD investigating business burglary on Congress Street in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department is investigating a business burglary that occurred in Jackson around 12:30 a.m. on March 18.

The information comes from JPD Spokesperson Sam Brown.

According to Spokesperson Brown, a male broke into and ransacked offices inside the Capital Towers building on 125 South Congress Street.

If you have any information, please contact JPD at (601) 960-1234 or CrimeStoppers at (601) 355-8477.

