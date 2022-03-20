Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Hundreds come out to enjoy music and crawfish at Shaggy’s Rez Fest

By Chris Fields
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 8:54 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hundreds of people came out to the first-ever Shaggy’s Rez Fest hoping to enjoy the many festivities under the sun.

The event had crawfish and live music showcasing well-known artists, including Chase Bryant and Adam Doleac.

Organizers said they wanted to host the family-friendly event to give people outdoor fun coming out of the pandemic.

”It’s so refreshing to see how many people are out here today,” said Shaggy’s marketing director Collin Caranna, “because we have been, you know, itching for something, live music or something fun to do. So we wanted to at least contribute to that and we believe in all the communities where our restaurants are located and we wanted to start here with Brandon.”

