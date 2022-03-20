First Alert Forecast: Nice conditions in store for our first day of Spring, but severe storms on the way for our Tuesday as we have made the day an Alert Day!

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Good morning! We are seeing a cool start to our Sunday morning with mostly clear conditions outside. We will warm up pretty quickly during the day. Sunday Highs remain in the mid-70s, with mostly sunny conditions over the weekend. Lows remain in the mid-40s.

Monday, we are seeing Highs in the upper 70s with mostly sunny conditions. Monday does bring us a small chance for rain with Lows falling to the low 60s by the night.

Tuesday, We are under an ALERT DAY. Tuesday brings us a chance of strong to severe thunderstorms, a day that we are watching due to the conditions of the atmosphere that could potentially hold a tornado or two. Damaging Winds and Large Hail will be likely as storms move into the area on Tuesday. Time line we are looking at Tuesday afternoon, through the early evening hours. Localized flooding could also be a threat as well. The threat for severe weather continues to increase for Tuesday. So now is the time to take precautions to be prepared for the day.

Highs on Tuesday upper 70s with Lows falling to the mid-50s.

Alert Day on Tuesday. We have a high risk for severe weather, where Tornadoes, Large Hail and Damaging Winds will be likely. We are also seeing heavy rainfall estimates where some flooding maybe possible! (WLBT)

We see a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms. We have been increased to a level 4 Moderate for severe thunderstorms.

Alert Day for our Tuesday as severe weather threat continues to increase. Moderate Risk has been included to much of our viewing area!

Wednesday, we see partly sunny conditions with Highs falling to the upper 60s. Lows fall to the upper 40s with a 20% chance of showers. Thursday and Friday Highs fall to the upper 60s, and lows fall to the low 40s. We see mostly sunny conditions for both days.

Saturday, our Highs return to the low 70s with mostly sunny conditions and clear skies.

Thank you for tuning in to WLBT First Alert Weather!

