First Alert Forecast: mostly quiet on Monday before severe weather threat arrives Tuesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Our first day of spring has shaped up to be a sunny one across central and southwest MS. Quiet conditions will stick around with us this evening and into the overnight period. Tonight likely won’t be as chilly as last night with lows expected to only fall to the middle 40s by daybreak tomorrow morning.

A mix of sun and clouds will be around on Monday as moisture begins to surge in from the Gulf ahead of our next weather maker. It will also be warm and breezy out tomorrow. High temperatures are forecast to reach the middle and upper 70s with southeasterly winds gusting up to 25 MPH at times. While tomorrow should end up being a quiet day, Tuesday will be a different story as our next storm system rolls in.

An Alert Day remains in place for Tuesday for the likelihood for severe storm with some possibly being significant. The entire areas runs the risk to see severe weather, but the greatest risk will likely be for those that are along and south of the Interstate 20 corridor. Threats for Tuesday include damaging winds, large hail, tornadoes (some could be strong), and flash flooding. Storms will likely begin to make their way in from the west by the mid to late morning hours with storms ongoing until the early evening. Now is the time to start preparing and review/make you severe weather safety plan. The severe threat will end going into Tuesday night as the front tracks farther east. The rest of the week will be quiet and cooler with highs in the 60s.

