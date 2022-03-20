46-year-old Jackson woman killed in wreck on Highway 49 in Yazoo County

YAZOO CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson woman was killed in a wreck on Highway 49 in Yazoo County on Sunday.

Coroner Ricky Shivers says 46-years-old Tiffani Laverne Day’s car left the road and went into a ditch, causing the vehicle to flip and partially eject the victim.

Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.

