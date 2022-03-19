Reservoir police anticipate busy weekend on the water

ROSS BARNETT RESERVOIR, Miss. (WLBT) - Dozens of people flocked to parks and fishing spots along the Ross Barnett Reservoir Friday ahead of what’s expected to be a busy weekend on the water.

What started as a fishing trip for Lauren Johnson and her family Friday quickly turned into a scavenger hunt.

“Snakes! We’ve seen three so far,” Johnson said, pointing to what looked like a cottonmouth nestled between the rocks at Pelahatchie Shore Park.

Johnson said this trip during her spring break was much needed for several reasons.

“It’s really important just to kind of get to connect with your family and nature because you never know what could happen or what could change,” Johnson said.

On Saturday, a country concert event at Lakeshore Park -- Shaggy’s Rez Fest -- kicks off. Reservoir Police Lt. Carlos Dipuma said five hundred people have already bought tickets.

There’s also the inevitable surge of boaters that comes with sunny weather, too.

“With our summer season coming up, which is is our busiest season, we will see a lot more of DUIs on the road and on the water also. And we do enforce it. We have 33,000 acres of water,” Dipuma said.

Anyone under 12 must wear a life vest if they’re on board a boat and it’s in motion, meaning anytime it’s not anchored, Dipuma said.

“Have your horn, make sure your lights are working,” Dipuma said. “We’re gonna be out in force tomorrow to let everybody have a good time and keep everybody safe.”

Meanwhile, fishermen like Michael Dorsey are taking in the scenery and the space while they can.

“It’s really a good thing out here, out here fishing and everything. You know, and just relax and just [have] beers,” Dorsey said. “Be out here on your own, and feel free.”

