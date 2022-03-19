Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Overturned 18-wheeler causes temporary road closures

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police officers are on the scene at the intersection of County Line Road and I-55 Frontage Road where an 18-wheeler was overturned.

The area is currently blocked and there are temporary road closures until the scene is clear.

It is unclear what caused the truck to overturn.

There are no reports of any injuries at this time.

Gov. Reeves vetoes first bill of the 2022 legislative session

