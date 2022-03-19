Overturned 18-wheeler causes temporary road closures

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police officers are on the scene at the intersection of County Line Road and I-55 Frontage Road where an 18-wheeler was overturned.

The area is currently blocked and there are temporary road closures until the scene is clear.

It is unclear what caused the truck to overturn.

There are no reports of any injuries at this time.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.