First Alert Forecast: This weekend sets up beautifully as we see Spring-like conditions in store for us, but Tuesday brings us another chance of severe weather! An Alert Day is in motion for our upcoming Tuesday!

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Good morning! We are seeing cool conditions this morning, with temperatures in the upper 40. Today is expected to be mostly sunny, with Highs in the upper 60s. Tonight, we see clear conditions with Lows falling to the upper 30s to low 40s. Sunday is Spring Solstice, we see Highs remain in the low 70s, with mostly sunny conditions over the weekend. Lows remain in the mid-40s.

A quiet weekend in store for us, but we are watching for strong to severe storms to return on Tuesday of the upcoming week

Monday of next week, we are seeing Highs in the upper 70s with mostly sunny conditions. Monday does bring us a small chance for rain with Lows falling to the low 60s by the night.

We are under an ALERT DAY for Tuesday!

An Alert Day is in motion for our Tuesday due to the potential for severe weather. One to two Tornadoes could be possible and Gusty Winds and Hail Threat will be factors on the day! (WLBT)

We are seeing a chance for strong to severe thunderstorms. Due to the conditions of the atmosphere on Tuesday, it potentially holds the chance for a Tornado or two. Gusty Winds and Hail are also threats for Tuesday. Highs on Tuesday upper 70s with Lows falling to the mid-50s. We see a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Our next opportunity for strong to severe thunderstorms will be Tuesday of this upcoming week! This is a day that we are certainly watching! (WLBT)

Wednesday, Highs remain in the 70s falling our severe weather threat. Lows fall to the upper 40s with a 20% chance of showers. Thursday and Friday Highs fall to the upper 60s and lows fall to the low 40s. We see mostly sunny conditions for both days.

Thank you for tuning in to WLBT First Alert Weather!

