First Alert Forecast: sunny & quiet on Sunday before risk for severe storms arrive Tuesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Bright and sunny skies will be around until sunset, which is at 7:12 PM this evening. It will get slightly chilly overnight and into early Sunday morning with skies clear and winds becoming light/calm. Expect lows temperatures to bottom out in upper 30s to lower 40s.

Another gorgeous day is on tap for us Sunday to kick off the first day of Spring! High temperatures will be slightly warmer tomorrow afternoon as high pressure build more eastward across the region. We should be able to reach the middle 70s in most spots under sunny skies.

Changes in our weather pattern are on track to occur during the start of the upcoming work and school week. Monday will likely consist of warm and mostly quiet conditions. There could be a few showers around later in the day, but better chances for rain and strong storms will arrive by Tuesday in association with a potent low-pressure system. Environmental conditions ahead of this system look favorable for strong to severe storms across central MS Tuesday where all modes of severe weather could be possible. An Alert Day is now in place for Tuesday for this storm threat. Make sure to stay weather aware and up to date over the next couple of days. More specific details are to come! We will trend drier behind this front through the rest of the week along with turning cooler back to the 60s.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.