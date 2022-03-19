21-year-old charged with aggravated assault in shooting of Edwards teen

EDWARDS, Miss. (WLBT) - Three arrests have been made in Edwards for several shootings, including a shooting this week when a 16-year-old was critically injured.

Marqux Wilson, 18, and Kendarius Harris, 17, are charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling on February 19. Edwards Police Chief Terrance Crump says there may be additional charges against them.

Latarrio Daniels, 21, was arrested Thursday in Clinton. He was picked up by Edwards and Clinton police officers. Daniels is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the shooting of a 16-year-old earlier this week.

That teenager, Courtney Hodge, is still in a Jackson hospital being treated for multiple gunshot wounds. He has undergone several surgeries.

Chief Crump says Hodge was indicted two weeks ago for an incident last year. He will be charged and arrested once he is released.

