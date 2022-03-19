Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
WLBT Puppy Mania
Advertisement

21-year-old charged with aggravated assault in shooting of Edwards teen

By Maggie Wade
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDWARDS, Miss. (WLBT) - Three arrests have been made in Edwards for several shootings, including a shooting this week when a 16-year-old was critically injured.

Marqux Wilson, 18, and Kendarius Harris, 17, are charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling on February 19. Edwards Police Chief Terrance Crump says there may be additional charges against them.

Latarrio Daniels, 21, was arrested Thursday in Clinton. He was picked up by Edwards and Clinton police officers. Daniels is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the shooting of a 16-year-old earlier this week.

That teenager, Courtney Hodge, is still in a Jackson hospital being treated for multiple gunshot wounds. He has undergone several surgeries.

Chief Crump says Hodge was indicted two weeks ago for an incident last year. He will be charged and arrested once he is released.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi’s first-of-its-kind Chick-fil-A opens in Ridgeland, why it’s rare
Mississippi parents in jail after 4-month-old airlifted to Memphis hospital
Mississippi parents in jail after 4-month-old airlifted to Memphis hospital
Heavy police presence at Jackson hotel
Person shot at Jackson motel
Officials respond to a two-car collision on Highway 27 in Warren County.
Woman killed, two men seriously injured in Warren County car crash
Gov. Reeves vetoes first bill of the 2022 legislative session

Latest News

21-year-old charged with aggravated assault in shooting of Edwards teen
21-year-old charged with aggravated assault in shooting of Edwards teen
Reservoir police anticipate busy weekend on the water
Reservoir police anticipate busy weekend on the water
Reservoir police anticipate busy weekend on the water
Reservoir police anticipate busy weekend on the water
Multiple statewide elected officials planning youth-related programs that they hope could slow...
Multiple statewide elected officials planning youth-related programs that they hope could slow brain drain