WLBT’s things to know 3/18/22: Reeves veto, pet adoption, inmate dies, parents jailed, capital murder arrests

1. Gov. Reeves vetoes first bill of the 2022 legislative session

Gov. Reeves discusses need for additional monoclonal treatments in the state. (WLBT)

Governor Tate Reeves notified lawmakers Thursday that he has vetoed House Bill 980. The author of House Bill 980 says the intent was simple: If the federal government declassifies a drug on the schedule of controlled substances, the State Health Officer would be allowed to declassify it at the state level. But that would only be until the legislature came back in session to decide what to do with it. The Governor’s veto message said the state’s schedule shouldn’t automatically mirror the federal version. The House Judiciary A committee voted to sustain the veto with plans to revisit the issue next session. See the full story here.

2. Mississippi inmate who decapitated mother, killed 2 others, dies of illness in hospital

Mississippi inmate who decapitated mother, killed 2 others, dies of illness in hospital (MDOC)

An MDOC inmate serving two life sentences for two murders has died. In 1997, Phillip Walker, 43, was convicted of killing Crysteen Peek, 59, and her caretaker, Lucia Pippin, 47, after Peek refused to give him prescription drugs. Their bodies were found on January 8, 1996, at Peek’s Belvedere Drive home in Jackson. Both women had been shot in the head and beaten with a claw hammer and metal mobility device. Before those murders, Walker had served almost five years in prison for decapitating his mother. Rankin County Coroner David Ruth confirms Walker, a CMCF inmate, died of an undisclosed illness at a local hospital around midnight. He will be going to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy.

3. Mississippi parents in jail after 4-month-old airlifted to Memphis hospital

Mississippi parents in jail after 4-month-old airlifted to Memphis hospital (WCBI)

A Tupelo infant is in a Memphis hospital and the parents are in the Lee County Jail. On Saturday, police were told that a 4-month-old infant had been taken to the emergency room at North Mississippi Medical Center. The child had to be airlifted to LeBonheur in Memphis. Tupelo police went to Memphis to continue the investigation. That investigation led them to the child’s parents: Megan Riley and Janson Nabors, both of Tupelo. Riley and Nabors were arrested and charged with felony child abuse. A judge has set their bond at $1 million apiece. Lee County Youth Court and Mississippi Child Protective Services have joined TPD in the investigation. The child’s condition is reportedly improving, but still critical.

4. First group of dogs seized from Pass Christian home now available for adoption

A week ago, they were living in horrific conditions inside a Pass Christian home. Now, the first group of dogs seized in a recent hoarding case are available for adoption from the Humane Society of South Mississippi. (Humane Society of South Mississippi/Facebook)

A week ago, they were living in horrific conditions inside a Pass Christian home. Now, the first group of dogs seized in a recent hoarding case are available for adoption from the Humane Society of South Mississippi. In a Thursday night Facebook post, the Humane Society gave an update on the animals, saying they have now been officially legally surrendered to HSSM. But some of the animals are still “decompressing” and not yet ready to move on to new homes. The animals featured in the post are ready, and have all been vaccinated, examined, and put on flea/tick & heartworm prevention medicines. They will also be spayed/neutered and microchipped as part of the adoption process. “These dogs came to us terrified,” the Humane Society said. See the full story here.

5. Two arrested, charged with capital murder in Meridian triple homicide

File Graphic (MGN ONLINE)

The Meridian Police Department announced Thursday for a triple homicide case dating back to October 2021. Jyquan Radcliff and Tavion Radcliff have been charged with capital murder and aggravated assault in the deaths of Kodi Davidson, 22, Jacoby Jones, 19, and Hunter Card, 24. A one-year-old child was also injured in the incident that happened in the 2000 block of 17th Street. Read the story here.

