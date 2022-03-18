‘We don’t have a place to call our own’: Clinton native recounts recent escape from Ukraine

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Clinton native Becky DeWett was at a hotel in Romania when we last spoke to her but getting there was anything but easy.

“It’s still not safe to leave. You still have to do it quietly. You don’t let anybody know where you’re going or when you’re going or how you’re going,” DeWett said.

Her escape from Ukraine began in the Carpathian mountains where she waited two weeks for things to settle down with her roommate Nadia and dog Molly.

“The war has been going on in Ukraine since 2015. We just thought it was another skirmish,” DeWett said. “We had no idea there was going to be an all out war.”

But things only escalated.

“On February 24, we found out that two hours away from where we were in the Carpathian Mountains - which is far western Ukraine - the airport had been bombed.”

She said that was one of the first indicators that it was time to leave the country.

Damage left behind in Ukraine (Becky DeWett)

“The 25th of February was my 60th birthday. We had a birthday party planned, and that was the day [Vladimir Putin] bombed Kiev,” she said. “The night before, we had decided that it’s probably time to start looking at leaving.”

After leaving the mountains of Ukraine, DeWett, Nadia, and her dog headed toward the Romanian border. It was there that they watched fathers say goodbye to their wives and children without knowing whether they’d ever see them again.

“We saw a young couple that just couldn’t leave each other. They would walk a little ways and then hug and walk a little ways and then hug, and when it finally got to the point that the husband could go no further, they probably hugged for 10 to 15 minutes.”

The line to cross the border spanned fifteen miles and took them 64 hours to get through.

“A friend of a friend of a friend of a friend had a house that was about 20 kilometers over the border. We stayed in that house overnight,” she said. “The next morning, we got up and went over the mountains, which was also a tremendous drive. It was six-to-eight hours of hairpin turns up the mountain with ice and snow and then down the other side, which is kind of tough for a Mississippi girl.”

Ukrainian mountains (Becky DeWett)

Then, a church mission in Romania housed and fed them in a hotel for a few days until they realized that the war wasn’t going to settle down anytime soon.

“We went about eight hours by car to Bucharest, got on a plane to Amsterdam, flew to Atlanta, and then came back to Jackson,” DeWett said.

Now in Clinton, she said she wakes up every morning wondering what’s going on overseas but does her best not to look back.

“We think, ‘What’s going to happen? What is the news going to tell us today? Which neighborhood was bombed? Which friend has been injured?’” she said. “Our motto these days is, ‘Take one day at a time, step by step.’ We left everything that we owned in Ukraine. We packed for four days of mountain retreat and have ended up leaving everything else that we own behind.”

Fortunately, DeWett and Nadia only know of one person that has died amid the chaos.

“My roommate’s friend’s brother-in-law was killed,” DeWett said. “He was doing humanitarian aid, taking supplies and stuff to people, and his car was shot and he was killed. At this point, that’s the only close person that we know.”

She said the Russians appear to be using women and children to infuriate Ukrainian men, but it’s having the opposite effect.

“I’ve heard of them pulling women and children out of cars and shooting them point blank so that the men could see it, trying to demoralize the Ukrainian man,” she said. “They don’t understand it’s just putting fire under the Ukrainian men. It’s making them angrier, and they want to protect their children, their soil, their land even more.”

DeWett said watching war coverage from afar is heart wrenching.

“I have faces, and I have places,” she said. “As I look on Facebook or look at the news, I’m sad that I can recognize a place by the ruins and not by the beauty.”

But through all the death, DeWett said there’s still life.

“I have a good friend who just had a brand new grandchild born Tuesday night, and she’s in Kiev. I look at that, and I think, ‘Wow, life still goes on.’”

And through all the fear, DeWett said there’s still plenty of fight.

“When I see Putin or anything that his troops do, I just think, ‘Slava Ukraini, Slava Ukraini,’ which means ‘Glory to Ukraine.’ We’re going to stand up to him. He may be mighty, and he may be from a big country. But Ukraine is going to knock his knees out from under him.”

When DeWett moved to Ukraine, she helped start a school called Kyiv Christian Academy where she serves as the principal. She said they’ve still been able to hold classes virtually.

“Our kids now are scattered from Pearl, Mississippi, all the way to Korea, and our teachers are just about as far apart as well,” she said. “But we’re continuing to have school online so that we provide some kind of normality for those kids. They need something that they can count on.”

Not all teachers evacuated.

“A female art teacher from our school is now serving in the neighborhood resistance army. She’s walking around with a machine gun ready to shoot, and she’s serious about it,” DeWett said.

DeWett, Nadia, and Molly have a return flight scheduled for July 15, which she admits is extremely optimistic.

“Can we go back July 15? Will anything be there on July 15? Will we have a school next year? We just don’t know. So we can’t put roots [in Mississippi], and we can’t take our roots out of Ukraine. We’re kind of in limbo. We don’t have a place to call our own.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.