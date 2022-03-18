Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
WLBT Puppy Mania
Advertisement

Want to buy the old Ridgeland City Hall? You could soon have your chance.

Ridgeland, Mississippi
Ridgeland, Mississippi(WLBT)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - If you’re looking for some prime real estate in Ridgeland, you might soon have a chance to bid for it.

The city of Ridgeland’s old city hall facility will soon be back up for bid, after a contract with the previous buyer fell through, said Public Works Director Alan Hart.

“We have an interest in seeing it sold and redeveloped,” he said. “We put up the signs about two months ago. When we get ready to take bids, we will ultimately (advertise it).”

Signs were posted at the facility recently showing the facility is again will be on the market.

The property is located at the corner of U.S. 51 and Lake Harbour Drive and was formerly home to Ridgeland’s government.

The city opted to sell the former decades-old facility after it moved to its new digs about a year ago.

“We outgrew the functions of the building,” Hart said. “There may be minimal life left in it, but our preference is to see the property redeveloped.”

Hart said the city, once it begins accepting bids, will likely give preference to developers who want to tear down the former city hall and put something new in its place.

“The true value is in a redevelopment project,” he said.

Hart didn’t say when the city would begin accepting bids.

However, the sale of the building will be bid out much like a typical city project. Ridgeland will advertise for bids and then will accept sealed bids up to a certain time. After the deadline passes, the bids will be opened and reviewed and the winning proposal will be taken to the board of aldermen and mayor for approval.

As for what bid would win? Hart said it “all depends on the development plans and purchase price.”

“If someone is going to utilize the (existing) building, they may have to pay a higher price than someone who is going to build something to increase ad valorem (revenue),” he said.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi’s first-of-its-kind Chick-fil-A opens in Ridgeland, why it’s rare
Mississippi parents in jail after 4-month-old airlifted to Memphis hospital
Mississippi parents in jail after 4-month-old airlifted to Memphis hospital
Tiffany Loftin, a former deputy clerk in the Rankin County tax collector's office, has been...
Former Rankin Co. deputy tax collector gets 3 years house arrest in embezzlement case
Officials respond to a two-car collision on Highway 27 in Warren County.
Woman killed, two men seriously injured in Warren County car crash
The bulldogs take on Florida International. A Conference-USA opponent who can be a nice first...
Ben Howland out at Mississippi State

Latest News

WLBT’s things to know
WLBT’s things to know 3/18/22: Reeves veto, pet adoption, inmate dies, parents jailed, capital murder arrests
Police are investigating after a woman was hit by multiple vehicles early Friday morning on...
Police: 55-year-old woman dies after being hit by multiple vehicles
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: morning storms to afternoon sun Friday
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: storms wane, sunshine returns Friday