Want to buy the old Ridgeland City Hall? You could soon have your chance.

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - If you’re looking for some prime real estate in Ridgeland, you might soon have a chance to bid for it.

The city of Ridgeland’s old city hall facility will soon be back up for bid, after a contract with the previous buyer fell through, said Public Works Director Alan Hart.

“We have an interest in seeing it sold and redeveloped,” he said. “We put up the signs about two months ago. When we get ready to take bids, we will ultimately (advertise it).”

Signs were posted at the facility recently showing the facility is again will be on the market.

The property is located at the corner of U.S. 51 and Lake Harbour Drive and was formerly home to Ridgeland’s government.

The city opted to sell the former decades-old facility after it moved to its new digs about a year ago.

“We outgrew the functions of the building,” Hart said. “There may be minimal life left in it, but our preference is to see the property redeveloped.”

Hart said the city, once it begins accepting bids, will likely give preference to developers who want to tear down the former city hall and put something new in its place.

“The true value is in a redevelopment project,” he said.

Hart didn’t say when the city would begin accepting bids.

However, the sale of the building will be bid out much like a typical city project. Ridgeland will advertise for bids and then will accept sealed bids up to a certain time. After the deadline passes, the bids will be opened and reviewed and the winning proposal will be taken to the board of aldermen and mayor for approval.

As for what bid would win? Hart said it “all depends on the development plans and purchase price.”

“If someone is going to utilize the (existing) building, they may have to pay a higher price than someone who is going to build something to increase ad valorem (revenue),” he said.

