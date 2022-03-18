Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Police: Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in Pascagoula

The westbound lanes on Hwy. 90 near the 14th Street overpass are closed to traffic at this time.
Pascagoula Police are investigating a fatal accident after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle...
Pascagoula Police are investigating a fatal accident after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle early Friday morning.(MGN)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Pascagoula Police are investigating a fatal accident after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle early Friday morning.

It happened sometime before 7am on Highway 90 in the westbound lane, just west of the 14th Street overpass. Police have not yet said if it’s a hit and run or an accident, but said multiple cars did stop to report it.

Officers are on the scene now. The victim has not yet been identified.

The westbound lanes in that area are closed as first responders work the scene. Please use an alternate route and avoid the area if possible.

***⚠️TRAFFIC ALERT*** Please be advised that traffic headed westbound on Hwy.90, by the 14th Street overpass, is closed...

Posted by Pascagoula Police Department on Friday, March 18, 2022

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Pascagoula Police Department at 228-762-2211. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers online or by calling 877-787-5898.

