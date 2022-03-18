Mississippi inmate who decapitated mother, killed 2 others, dies of illness in hospital

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An MDOC inmate serving two life sentences for two murders has died.

In 1997, Phillip Walker, 43, was convicted of killing Crysteen Peek, 59, and her caretaker, Lucia Pippin, 47, after Peek refused to give him prescription drugs.

Their bodies were found January 8, 1996 at Peek’s Belvedere Drive home in Jackson. Both women had been shot in the head and beaten with a claw hammer and metal mobility device.

Before those murders, Walker had served almost five years in prison for decapitating his mother.

Rankin County Coroner David Ruth confirms Walker, a CMCF inmate, died of an undisclosed illness at a local hospital around midnight.

He will be going to the medical examiner’s office for autopsy.

