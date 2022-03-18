Man wanted for shooting 3-year-old, killing man

PIKE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Pike County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted for murder.

Deputies were called to a home on Delaney Drive on Friday where a shooting had occurred.

They say a 3-year-old had been shot in the foot and a man, Quran Wells, had been shot in the back twice.

Wells later died of his injuries.

Deputies say the man responsible is 21-year-old Thomas Earl Brown, Jr.

Brown is wanted for murder and attempted murder.

He is five-foot-eight-inches tall, 185 pounds and is considered armed and dangerous.

If you know where he may be, call Pike County Sheriff’s Office at 601-783-6767 or Crime Stoppers at 601-869-7141.

