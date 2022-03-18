Investigators say child found in PRC field was abandoned by father

PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A frantic search for a lost child’s parents Thursday morning in Pearl River County ended hours later with her father’s arrest.

It all started when a 3-year-old girl was found in a field on Salem Road. Maj. Marc Ogden with the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department said nearby residents who found the girl told deputies she was dirty and wearing only a t-shirt - no diaper or shoes.

Investigators immediately began searching the surrounding area for the child’s parents. When that turned up no leads, they reached out to other law enforcement agencies from Gulfport to Hattiesburg to see if anyone had reported a missing child. They also featured a photo of the girl on the department’s Facebook page, hoping to find someone who recognized her.

Officials in Gulfport responded to Pearl River County saying they were working a case involving a stolen car and kidnapped child. It turned out to be the same case, but with a twist: The child wasn’t kidnapped. Ogden said she was taken from Gulfport by her father, 49-year-old Brian Edward Davis, who ended up getting the car stuck along Salem Road. The father and daughter were spotted in the area overnight asking for help with the car.

Investigators later learned Davis got the car unstuck around 2am and left the area without his daughter, returning home to Gulfport. Once there, he refused to tell anyone what happened to the little girl.

Ogden said Gulfport Police weren’t able to charge Davis with anything since the child wasn’t kidnapped and the car wasn’t stolen. But since the girl was found alone in Pearl River County, the PRC Sheriff’s Department was able to charge him with felony child abuse/abandonment of a child younger than 6. As of Friday, Davis was being held on a $5,000 cash bond.

The little girl is currently in the custody of Child Protective Services.

