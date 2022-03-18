First Alert Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A nice weekend is ahead. A little breeze tonight with clear skies and lows in the 40s. Saturday is the last full day of Winter. Expect sunshine with highs in the middle 60s. Sunday will start in the upper 30s with clear skies.

Spring begins officially 10:33am and the day will be sunny with highs in the 70s. Increasing clouds with a few showers are possible Monday with 70s.

Tuesday will give us another chance for thunderstorms, and some may be severe. Highs will be near 80. Wednesday will give us a chance for showers and maybe a thunderstorm or two. Highs again near 80. It will turn slightly cooler Thursday and Friday with partly sunny skies and highs in the 60s.

Average high is 70 this time of year and the average low is 47. Sunrise is 7:05am and the sunset is 7:11pm. West wind tonight at 15mph and northwest at around the same speeds Saturday.

