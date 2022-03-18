First Alert Forecast: quiet & nice weekend ahead before more storms emerge by early next week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After a loud and stormy overnight period, improving weather conditions are expected though the rest of our Friday. Sunshine will continue to break through the clouds this afternoon as temperatures climb to the middle 70s. It will likely be breezy and windy at times as well with westerly winds gusting around 30 MPH in some spots, especially around areas farther to the west. Tonight’s forecast will be much quieter. Expect overnight lows to bottom out in the middle 40s by tomorrow morning under mostly clear skies.

We have a very nice and bright weekend ahead of us as high pressure begins to build in overhead. Mostly to partly sunny skies are expected Saturday with highs slightly below normal in the middle to upper 60s. We will trend warmer by Sunday for the first day of Spring where temperatures should top out in the middle 70s in most spots. Get out and enjoy the weather this weekend!

The beginning of our next work and school week should start off warm and quiet for the most part. Temperatures will try to peak in the middle to upper 70s on Monday afternoon. A few spotty showers could try to sneak into the area on during this time, but better chances for rain and storms will arrive by Tuesday. Strong to severe storms continue to look possible with the frontal system that will march in on Tuesday. We could see all modes of severe weather with this front, but it’s still too early for specifics. Makes sure you stay tuned for more updates over the next few days.

