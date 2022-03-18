Connect. Shop. Support Local.
First Alert Forecast: morning storms to afternoon sun Friday

By Patrick Ellis
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 3:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRIDAY: An active start to the day as rain and storms will be ongoing through Friday morning – a few could be strong through mid-morning with wind & hail potential, and risk of a tornado near & south of US 84. The bulk of the rain and storms will move out by mid-day, trending quieter by the afternoon hours with increasing sunshine and highs in the 70s. We’ll stay mostly to partly clear with lows in the 40s by early Saturday.

WEEKEND PLANNER: High pressure will begin to edge into the area through the weekend – though a few high clouds will mix from time to time Saturday – expect mostly sunny skies with highs, cooler, in the 60s. Upper 30s and lower 40s will kick off Sunday with full sunshine to push us into the lower to middle 70s to head into the beginning of the Spring season.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Looking ahead, we’ll get a quick ramp up in temperatures Monday, back into the middle to upper 70s. A few showers could sneak across the Mississippi River late Monday into Tuesday. Ran and storm chances increase again Tuesday afternoon through early Wednesday. Another risk for strong to severe storms looks to emerge during this time with – all hazards of strong wind, hail and even a tornado or two not being ruled out. Most of the rain and storms should exit through Wednesday mid-day, ushering in 60s for highs again by mid-late next week.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

