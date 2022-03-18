Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Duo charged with deaths of 2 women in Newton Co.

Austin Harrell (L) and Shauna Reynolds (R)
Austin Harrell (L) and Shauna Reynolds (R)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NEWTON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Two people are now charged with the deaths of two women in Newton County, two weeks after their bodies were discovered.

Austin Harrell and Shauna Reynolds were captured last week as persons of interest in the deaths of 26-year-old Breanna Strickland and 21-year-old Kaitlyn Goolsby. Harrell had a previous felony arrest warrant for arson.

Their bodies were found on a road not far from the Conehatta community on March 4.

Bond was denied for both Harrell and Reynolds. Both are charged with murder.

