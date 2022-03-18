3 West Jackson entrepreneurs get a major boost in jump-starting their businesses

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s part of the I-Village Legacy Project, hosted by The Center for Social Entrepreneurship. They’re trying to bring new establishments to Jackson’s Westside.

”I presented my concept called The Functional Mushroom, LLC,” said Madeline Coates, who was one of the entrepreneurs presenting. “It’ll basically be a little mushroom farm to start out with and then we’ll do some other vegetables too.”

The three women are receiving a grant from the Center for Social Entrepreneurship to help their vision become a reality.

”Each will receive ‘C’ funding,” said Dr. Kimberly Hilliard, Project Director for the Center for Social Entrepreneurship. “They went through a six-week training process and now they will receive ‘C’ funding to go forward and launch their business.”

The grant money is funded by the Kellogg Foundation. The nonprofit is giving it out to help the three entrepreneurs build inter-generational wealth.

Dr. Hilliard said awarding this grant to these three women is exciting and a perfect way to celebrate Women’s History Month.

”I wish I had this mindset as a young woman to really start my career as an entrepreneur in my early 20s,” said Dr. Hilliard. “I mean, I would have multiple streams of income that would last for generations.”

”My sister is doing the program too and we’re both very, very thankful for this opportunity,” Coates expressed. “It’s been wonderful and the support from these wonderful ladies, they’ve been role models for us, and I’m so glad we met them and got into this program. I’m really excited for it.”

This is the first group. There will also be another class in May.

The Center for Social Entrepreneurship is looking for people wanting to be re-skilled or looking to start a business. If anyone is interested in applying, they’re encouraged to call the Center for Social Entrepreneurship at 601-953-8017.

