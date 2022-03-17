Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Woman, 3-year-old girl seriously injured in overnight Soso crash

According to Bumgardner, the woman and child on the ATV were taken to South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel by EMServ Ambulance Service. JCSD says the child was later airlifted by helicopter to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Emergency agencies, firefighters and law enforcement responded to an overnight crash involving an ATV and an SUV in Jones County that injured a woman and a 3-year-old child.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to the crash on Feed Mill Road near the Soso community on Wednesday at 9:16 p.m.

JCSD was followed by the Calhoun, Soso and Pleasant Ridge volunteer fire departments, which responded around 9:20 p.m., according to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner.

Bumgardner says when the first responding firefighters arrived, the ATV and SUV were found on the roadway. The ATV was majorly damaged.

JCSD reported that the woman, who was operating the ATV, and her 3-year-old female passenger suffered serious to critical injuries.

According to Bumgardner, the woman and child on the ATV were taken to South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel by EMServ Ambulance Service. JCSD says the child was later airlifted by helicopter to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.

The SUV driver declined to be taken to the emergency room.

JCSD says they are currently investigating the crash.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

