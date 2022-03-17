WLBT’s things to know 3/17/22: Saint Patrick’s Day, Fondren high-end lofts, Black Lives Matter, Teacher pay raise

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. St. Patrick’s Day parades turn pandemic blues Irish green

Over the weekend, Chicago dyed its river green, after doing so without much fanfare last year and skipping the tradition altogether during the initial virus onslaught. (Source: WLS via CNN)

St. Patrick’s Day celebrations across the country are back after a two-year hiatus, including the nation’s largest in New York City, in a sign of growing hope that the worst of the coronavirus pandemic may be over. The holiday served as a key marker in the outbreak’s progression, with parades celebrating Irish heritage among the first big public events to be called off in 2020. An ominous acceleration in infections quickly cascaded into broad shutdowns. The full-fledged return of New York’s parade on Thursday coincides with the city’s wider reopening. Major mask and vaccination rules were recently lifted. The spring celebration in downtown Jackson which turns the streets into a sea of green is back this year. Hal’s St. Paddy’s Day Parade will return to the capital city March 26. This year’s theme is “Go Big and Come Home” to coincide with Jackson’s bicentennial.

2. New high-end lofts could be on their way to Fondren

New high-end housing could soon come to the Fondren area. Just last month, WLBT told you about an investor recently buying the old McRae’s building on Meadowbrook Road. Right now, it sits empty and vacant, but that could soon change. PraCon Global Investment Group bought the building and is now looking to tear it down, turning it into a housing development project. “It’s going to be a $60 million investment, 215 high-end lofts,” said Gabriel Prado, CEO and President of PraCon Global Investment Group. Read the full story here.

3. ‘Prove ‘Em Wrong’ signs show up mysteriously in Jackson. They are a message to the youth.

In the past month, signs have been popping up across Jackson aimed at stopping Black-on-Black gun violence. One Jackson man is behind the effort to reach the youth; to get them to stop and think before pulling the trigger. Youth advocate Vince Gordon took it upon himself to purchase signs that share a message that he hopes stops killings in the streets of Jackson. “I was praying one morning, and I was struggling with what to do with these young folks,” said Gordon. He said the word came to him “Prove ‘Em Wrong” - a message at the corner of the signs he created that reads “If Black Lives Matter then Why Are We Still Killing Each Other?” The 57-year-old is area director of YoungLife Inner City Jackson, a Christian ministry, and has worked with troubled youth for more than 30 years. “Out of prayer, out of frustration, I say, ‘I’m gonna spend my own money, and I’m gonna get a billboard and just try to put something on young people’s minds and say, look, if Black lives matter, why are we still killing each other?’” said Gordon. Read more here.

4. Mississippi House and Senate reach agreement on teacher pay raise details

There is now an agreement for the details of a teacher pay raise plan at the State Capitol. Senate and House members of the conference committee signed off on the deal Wednesday. That full report can be read HERE. Educators are constantly monitoring what’s happening with these pay raise negotiations at the Capitol. “We needed to provide some incentive, some motivation for teachers to become teachers to stay in our state and not leave,” said Senate Education Chairman Dennis DeBar. “Happy to hear Senate’s counter proposal today includes that high in bump on the front end,” noted Rep. Jansen Owen. See the full story here.

